Stewart Introduces CIMA Screen Line

Stewart Filmscreen Corporation has introduced CIMA, a new screen line offering standard configurations and sizes for projects that are less need specific, but still demand quality, durability and performance.
- “Our team set out to create the high-quality screen solutions for a broad range of basic applications, and the new CIMA line was born,” said Grant Stewart, president, Stewart Filmscreen. “The CIMA line maintains the exceptional screen performance that generations have come to expect from the Stewart Filmscreen brand, with unsurpassed screen uniformity and product fit and finish. Standard sizing with limited options allow for manufacturing efficiencies, meaning this product can be ordered and shipped in a matter of days. Now we can address the needs of a much broader range of applications, providing our dealers with expanded opportunities for Stewart product.”
- With CIMA, Stewart provides integrators with a screen solution that has been designed to deliver under a wide range of viewing conditions and at a competitive price. The line offers basic screen configurations in both white and gray screen material depending on the environment. The NEVE white screen material is ideally suited for applications where lighting control is available, while the TIBURON gray screen material is optimized for applications with less lighting control.
- CIMA by Stewart Filmscreen is available in fixed frame wallscreen, above ceiling electriscreen, and below ceiling electriscreen mounting options for maximum versatility and ease of install. Electric roller screens come with optional IMC low voltage control for interconnectivity. CIMA screens make installation a straightforward process and the available options are intended to suit most any standard commercial or residential purpose.
- CIMA by Stewart Filmscreen will be on display at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15, in booth #N641.