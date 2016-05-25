Matrox Graphics to Demonstrate High-density 4K and 8K AV-over-IP Ecosystem at InfoComm 2016

- At its InfoComm booth, N2047, Matrox Graphics will showcase the power and flexibility of multi-channel full HD, 4K, and 8K real-time encoding for digital signage, control rooms, and other AV-over-IP applications.
- Maevex 2 PCI Express cards that perform quad 4K capture and encoding will be used to stream up to 30 sources from a variety of media players and systems at various resolutions, from 720p all the way up to 8K, with exceptional quality at minimal bitrates. All these streams will be decoded and displayed on four 4K monitors via Matrox Mura IPX Series decoder cards housed in a Magma 1U chassis. The universal and seamless interoperability of Maevex 2 with the original Maevex 5150 decoders, as well as a wide range of third-party software and hardware decoders including VLC, Apple TV, Android, and Amino will be highlighted.
- In addition, a 3x3 video wall powered by the single-slot Matrox C900 multi-display graphics card, the world’s first to drive nine monitors at 1920x1200, according to the company, will present eye-catching digital signage. At the same time, a Mura IPX encoder card will encode, decode, and remotely display that entire video wall on the same four 4K wall, which will also show a live HD camera stream composited picture-in-picture.
- Matrox will also be running a Matrox Maevex 5100 encoder/decoder bundle giveaway contest at the show. InfoComm attendees can register for the promotion at the reception desk.