Bottomline Holds Second Annual Healthcare Customer Insights Exchange

- Bottomline Technologies held its second annual Healthcare Customer Insights Exchange (CIE) in Del Mar, CA.
- The event attracts healthcare industry executives from leading organizations interested in technology innovation, as well as sharing of best practices and business strategies for a wide range of issues faced by provider organizations.
- Bottomline’s team of healthcare professionals, as well as external speakers, will provide perspective on industry trends, including mobility, data capture and integrity, Healthcare Information Exchanges (HIEs), and enabling a positive patient experience. With a mix of presentations, peer roundtables and networking planned throughout the two-day agenda, the event is designed to provide a forum for the exchange of new ideas and answers for today’s challenging and rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.
- “Affordable care, Meaningful Use, and increasing provider consolidation activity are forcing significant change in healthcare, and creating ever-increasing complexity as organizations seek to gain efficiencies,” said Michael Kortan, vice president of healthcare for Bottomline. “We’re very pleased with the interest in this year’s event and particularly excited about our roster of speakers. We’re delighted to welcome leaders from organizations like the Cleveland Clinic, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Exempla Healthcare, Scripps Healthcare, HCA and Sharp Healthcare, and look forward to another valuable Customer Insights Exchange with widely regarded industry thought leaders.”
- Bottomline‘s healthcare solutions are streamlining clinical, administrative and financial processes by making it easier for facilities to capture and transmit decision-critical discrete data anywhere in the enterprise. Seamlessly compatible with existing EMR and ECM investments, Bottomline’s solution portfolio includes capabilities for mobile data capture, electronic signature, advanced forms automation, labels and wristbands, and payments automation. Bottomline proudly serves more than 700 healthcare providers across the U.S.