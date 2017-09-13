Ken Truong Named President of FOR-A Corporation of America

FOR-A Corporation of America has named Ken Truong president. Truong was previously chief technical officer.

Truong’s career with FOR-A has spanned 18 years, during which he served as technical director and then chief technical officer.

“With our overall product integration tighter than ever and FOR-A’s commitment to a comprehensive IP and 12G-SDI infrastructure, this is an excellent time for me to take on this role,” Truong said. “We have a long-held tradition of creating the industry’s most innovative and rock-solid technology. Continuing that tradition in a way that meets our customers current and future needs is my top priority as the new president of FOR-A Corporation of America.”

Truong replaces Hiro Tanoue, who has been promoted from president of FOR-A Americas to general manager, planning division, FOR-A Company Limited. Tanoue will now be based in the company’s Tokyo head office.

Truong will continue to operate out of FOR-A’s West Coast office in Cypress, CA.