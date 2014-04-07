Matrox TripleHead2Go Multi-Monitor Adapter Drives Content at Catalina Church

Catalina Church in Tucson, AZ, is engaging its congregation with a triple-screen configuration powered by the Matrox TripleHead2Go external multi-monitor adapter.
- The church hired sound and visual technology experts CCI Solutions to design and install a new audio, video and lighting system featuring the triple-projector setup for their house of worship. CCI Solutions recommended the low-cost, easy-to-use multi-display solution to create a visually dynamic stage design and enhance congregation engagement.
- Catalina Church had the same problems that many churches today face: with a low ceiling, small budget and limited staff, the church desired a visually dynamic worship space that was both user-friendly and highly engaging. With the limitations at hand, a creative solution was needed in order to meet their project requirements.
- The church considered a traditional materials-and-lighting approach, as this was what was seen in similarly mid-sized worship stage designs. This was an understandable option given its cost-effectiveness and simplicity. CCI Solutions was brought in to offer their creative and technical expertise and provide ideas to create this new environment. They came back with an even more modern approach: a digital, multi-screen platform.
- Even with a low ceiling, Catalina Church had enough space above the stage to lay out the multiple screens, with the proposed digital canvas offering a much more dynamic visual impact than that of any materials-and-lighting combination. CCI Solutions, with years of experience installing multi-screen configurations, has witnessed worship environments of all shapes and sizes embrace this type of vibrant stage design and thought it would be a perfect fit for this church.
- Building the installation was simple as the church already owned an Apple iMac desktop computer and RenewedVision ProPresenter lyric and media presentation software. The next step was selecting the right multi-display hardware, specifically the Matrox TripleHead2Go external multi-monitor adapter.
- A small, palm-sized black box, TripleHead2Go lets users add up to three monitors or projectors to a computer without having to open up the system. The front end of the TripleHead2Go connects directly to the iMac’s Thunderbolt, Mini DisplayPort, or Mini DVI video output, depending on the iMac model. From the other end, three cables feed into an AV matrix switch, which then extend to three Christie projectors located above the front of the stage. The ProPresenter software then lets church staff easily build, manage, and change the onscreen video and graphics content across the three main stage screens.
- The installation, according to Duke DeJong, church relations director at CCI Solutions, was exactly what they expected, “producing clean, crisp content sent by the TripleHead2Go hardware and ProPresenter software combination.”
- TripleHead2Go enabled the desired stage platform that CCI Solutions envisioned, while easily meeting the Church’s goals for a dynamic, cohesive worship space that was both easy-to-use and cost-effective. The expansive triple-projector installation now provides an inspirational backdrop as a decorative design element, complementary showpiece for musical performances, or enlarged reading surface for lyrics or text. As a result, Catalina Church has been rewarded with dramatically improved audience attendance and participation in their worship services.
- Brian O’Morrow, worship pastor at Catalina Church, loves the visual impact the triple-screen system has. “Visually our space used to have no focus and getting people to engage in worship was a challenge. Not only does our triple-screen system look amazing, it is super simple for our volunteers to use and helps us create the engaging, interactive experience we were hoping for.”