Epson Expands North American Projector Market Leadership to 39 Percent

- According to PMA Research, Epson continued momentum in the market by growing its overall North America market share to 39 percent in units in 2013, representing a five-point increase year-over-year and the largest share growth of any manufacturer.
- With positive revenue growth four years in a row, Epson had the largest total revenue increase in the North American projector market in 2013 with a 24 percent share, which represents a nearly six-point increase year-over-year.
- “2013 was a record breaking year for Epson projectors in North America. Extending our number one position and growing our market share is a testament to the outstanding performance and benefits of Epson 3LCD technology,” said Richard Miller, director, projector product management, Epson America.
- Epson’s projector technology leadership spans multiple market segments:
- - Resolution Categories: Held the number one spot in major resolution categories, including SVGA, XGA, 720p4, WXGA, and consumer 1080p
- - Home Theater: Retained its leadership position within the home entertainment market with 52 percent unit market share and the lead spot in the 1080p category
- - Business: Maintained its pole position within the business market, increasing its unit share five points to 37 percent, the largest share growth of any manufacturer
- - Interactive Projectors: Drove market leadership for the fourth straight year in the rapidly growing interactive projector market with its BrightLink interactive projectors for education and business, gaining four unit share points year-over-year
- - Installation: Continued its leading position within high-end projectors (4,000+ lumens) with its Epson PowerLite Pro G- andPro Z-series projectors, increasing unit share by nearly three points year-over-year
- In addition, according to recent sell-through unit data, Epson retained the top spot in each of the four channels of Pro AV6, Distribution6, Commercial Reseller, and Retail in 2013 in North America.
- In addition to its projector tracking services, PMA also conducts end-user and dealer surveys. “Epson’s market share performance is also reflected in PMA’s surveys,” said Linda Norton, vice president, PMA Research. “Based upon dealers rating each brand in various aspects of marketing support, products, and after-sale support, Epson increased their composite score by nearly 10 percent in PMA’s most recent dealer survey.”