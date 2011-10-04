Audio-Technica Offers Wireless Rebates

Stow, OH--Audio-Technica is offering Wireless Rebates on its professional wireless gear, including the 4000 Series, 3000 Series and 2000 Series Wireless Systems, from October 1 through December 31.

All customers who purchase systems from these three series from an authorized U.S. A-T dealer during the rebate period will be eligible for either a $40 rebate on the 4000 Series, a $30 rebate on the 3000 series or a $20 rebate on the 2000 Series.

Audio-Technica’s 4000 Series Wireless Systems provide clarity and versatility for live performance, regional touring, fixed installations and more, according to the company. Features include 996 selectable UHF channels per band, dual compander circuitry, IntelliScan (which finds and sets the best available frequencies on linked receivers) and True Diversity operation.

The 3000 Series is specially designed for wireless users ready to step up to an advanced system. Features include 996–1001 selectable UHF channels per band, nine pre-coordinated frequency scan groups for simplified multi-channel wireless system setup, and True Diversity operation. The 2000 Series provides easy setup, clear sound and automatic scanning. All 10 channels are compatible, with no confusing frequency groups. Other features include True Diversity operation and automatic frequency scanning.

The rebate details can be found online at audio-technica.com. Claims must be received by January 31, 2012, to be valid.

For the sake of convenience, faster payment and real-time tracking, buyers may register online at http://audio-technicaus.4myrebate.com. Alternatively, buyers can manually complete and mail in the rebate form with the required documents, which include the original sales receipts for the Audio-Technica wireless products with the store name, date of purchase, model number and price paid clearly legible, along with the original UPC code cut from the carton of each product purchased.