EAW KF740 Zero Degree Adapter Accessory

- EAW announced the release of the KF740 zero degree adapter accessory.
- The adapter accessory permits EAW KF740 line array modules to hang with zero degrees of splay between adjacent modules, increasing the output and throw distance of those arrays. In addition, the adapter accessory’s design increases the total load-bearing capability of the upper modules, significantly increasing the size of arrays that can be safely hung.
- “We developed this adapter because our customers specifically asked for it,” said EAW president, Jeff Rocha. “Once the KF740 was in the field and our customers started to push the system, they discovered that it’s truly extraordinary in terms of performance. They felt that the KF740 could work in larger venues if they could build arrays with a long hang of flat-fronted modules at the top. As usual, our customers were right.”
- The new adapter accessory allows the creation of an array with up to 24 flat-fronted modules at a safety factor of 10:1. While it is unlikely that a real-world application would call for an array that includes 24 flat-fronted modules with no down fill elements, such an array would offer up to 500 feet (152.4 meters) of throw, generating over 105 dB at that distance. Much larger arrays are possible at a 5:1 safety factor.
- The new zero degree KF740 adapter accessory is made from 7075-T6 and 6061-T6 aluminum and can carry well over 100,000 lbs (45,000 kg). Each adapter can carry 1,200 lbs. (544 kg) at a safety factor of 10:1. Adapters attach to the loudspeakers with custom-designed, 17-4 PH H900 stainless steel shank, quick release pins tethered to the accessory with wire lanyards.
- Load-bearing requirements change with the specific configuration of a given array. Users should always generate array designs using EAW Resolution array design and modeling software. In addition to predicting array performance, Resolution manages safety rating data up to a safety rating of 10:1. This includes loads and failure points for the array and fly bar.