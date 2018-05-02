InfoComm 2018 New Product Awards Deadline Extended to 5/7 – including Digital Signage/Live Event Categories

The 2018 InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards are still open for online entry, but the new deadline is approaching. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2017 to April 2018, for either the Staging market, or the AV rental market. And with the increasing use of digital signage/display for live events, digital signage products are eligible for entry.

Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2018 Exhibitors (exhibitors only) has been extended until May 7th, 2018.

To enter now, Click Here

The categories are:

Best Digital Signage Product

Best LCD-based Video Wall

Best Non-LCD Video Wall

Best Fine Pitch LED

Best LED, 6mm or Larger

Best Projection Screen

Best General AV Product

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen

Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

Best Lighting Product

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

Best HD Production Product

Best Rental Management Software

Best Show Control Product

Best Attendee App for Live Events

Best Show Management/Show Control App

Best Staging Previsualization Tool

Best Video/Show Capture tool for Live Events

