InfoComm 2018 New Product Awards Deadline Extended to 5/7 – including Digital Signage/Live Event Categories

The 2018 InfoComm Rental & Staging New Product Awards are still open for online entry, but the new deadline is approaching. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2017 to April 2018, for either the Staging market, or the AV rental market. And with the increasing use of digital signage/display for live events, digital signage products are eligible for entry.
Deadline for entry submission from InfoComm 2018 Exhibitors (exhibitors only) has been extended until May 7th, 2018.
The categories are:
Best Digital Signage Product
Best LCD-based Video Wall
Best Non-LCD Video Wall
Best Fine Pitch LED
Best LED, 6mm or Larger
Best Projection Screen
Best General AV Product
Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product
Best Video Projection Product/High Lumen
Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less
Best Lighting Product
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product
Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product
Best HD Production Product
Best Rental Management Software
Best Show Control Product
Best Attendee App for Live Events
Best Show Management/Show Control App
Best Staging Previsualization Tool
Best Video/Show Capture tool for Live Events