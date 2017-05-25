InfoComm, Freeman to Debut New Immersive Technologies Pavilion

What does it feel like to be an astronaut in space? Visitors to InfoComm 2017 will get an idea. InfoComm has joined forces with Freeman, global provider of brand experiences, and presenting show partner Samsung to create the new Immersive Technologies Pavilion on the InfoComm 2017 show floor, where attendees can experience a mixed-reality simulation of orbiting the earth at 17,000 miles per hour and touring the International Space Station.



The Immersive Technologies Pavilion at InfoComm

"The Immersive Technologies Pavilion is truly groundbreaking for the InfoComm show," said Jason McGraw, senior vice president of expositions, InfoComm International. "What Freeman and Samsung have planned will help redefine what's possible through audiovisual technology. There will be out-of-this world experiences, as well as augmented- and virtual-reality solutions that have very down-to-earth application to corporate, education, medical, and other organizations."

Inside the Immersive Technologies Pavilion, Freeman will feature the Immersive Technology Experience, where attendees can explore augmented, virtual, and mixed reality (AR/VR/MR) solutions in a variety of scenarios, from simulation and training, to visualization and design. Organizers will feature live demonstrations of 360-degree video streaming, as well as a multiuser Microsoft HoloLens experience exploring the human body for medical applications.

"Immersion is no longer a buzzword," said Wilson Tang, vice president, digital experience, at Freeman. "Recent advancements have made VR, AR, and MR more immersive and affordable than ever before. As a result, they're now capturing our imaginations and transforming everything from everyday experiences to industrial design processes—and smart brands are sitting up and paying attention. We're excited to work with InfoComm and Samsung on what will be a must-see destination at InfoComm 2017."

Depending on the industry, on-site training can be dangerous and expensive, especially in military, energy, manufacturing, medical, construction, and other markets. With AR/VR/MR technologies, companies and trainers can practice a near-limitless variety of scenarios in convenient locations, at a fraction of the cost, and without fear of injury. At the Immersive Technologies Pavilion, attendees will experience a simulated Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU), rotating and moving through the frictionless environment of space in all six degrees of freedom, like a real astronaut.