Buzz Around IT Permeates Show Floor

by Lindsey Snyder

True to its stated the theme, InfoComm 2011 is “The Center of IT All.” As the show opens, there are many events and attractions garnering attention. “Its about new products, education, and networking,” said Randal A. Lemke, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International.

On the education side of the show, 70 percent of the classes are new, he said. Audio-focused classes in particular pre-sold very well.

InfoComm has made a concerted effort to cater to the show theme by courting courses specifically about IT on both the technical and business side, Lemke said, as well as through a presence by CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association at the IT Solutions Pavilion.

Show visitors have travelled across the globe for InfoComm’s training, including VRS Solutions, a distributor and integrator from Australia.

“We use InfoComm as a training ground,” Michael Bosworth, director of VRS Solutions, Brisbane, Australia.

This is VRS’ third trip to InfoComm, and each year the company brings more staff to learn about the technologies and products they install. VRS distributes for Christie, Thinklogical, RGB Spectrum, and IP Video Systems. The company is mainly a distributor in the Australian market, yet functions as an integrator in Malaysia and India. Bosworth said VRS’ main goal is to be experts in these four brands.

With half of its staff in Orlando this year learning about the technologies and products they install, “Next year we’ll probably bring more [staff] if we can,” Bosworth said.

Other special events include the new CTS exam prep book went on sale Tuesday in a limited quantity. It is now available online from major booksellers.