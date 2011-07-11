Community Reveals FORECASTER HD Software

Chester, PA--Community Professional Loudspeakers has introduced the FORECASTER HD Ceiling Distributed System Design Software, a graphical engineering tool for calculating loudspeaker layout and density in ceiling distributed systems.

The FORECASTER HD Ceiling Distributed System Design Software.



FORECASTER HD helps systems designers select the proper models and quantities of Community ceiling loudspeakers for a wide range of ceiling distributed applications based on user input of room dimensions and listening height. The program is designed to compensate for sloped ceilings and seating areas, and individual loudspeakers can be moved to avoid physical barriers in a room. Forecaster HD system designs can be saved, recalled, and shared.

Users can compare the results of using different loudspeaker models, and different density and layout patterns to achieve the desired performance and coverage goals. FORECASTER HD also provides high-resolution screen shots of loudspeaker system layouts, SPL mapping and dimensional information, which can be easily exported for client presentations or project team reference.

"With FORECASTER HD, our users can quickly determine the optimal models and placement for any ceiling distributed system requirements, thereby streamlining and simplifying their project planning," said Dave Howden, Community Professional Loudspeakers director of technical services.