Crestron Licenses Audinate Dante Media Networking Solution

Crestron has licensed Audinate’s Dante media networking solution, which allows digital audio and control to be distributed via standard Ethernet networks, with near-zero latency and perfect synchronization, the company says.
- According to Crestron, Dante’s technology enables even a complex network to configure itself quickly, making system installation simple and easy to use.
- “We have selected Dante because it has become most widely adopted media networking technology,” said John Pavlik, Crestron director of architecture and design. “Dante is a proven networking technology that already has an ecosystem of hundreds of OEM products in the market with tens of thousands of installations worldwide.
- ”Crestron is synonymous with control and management of AV installation equipment,” stated Lee Ellison CEO of Audinate. “Crestron has always designed products that enhance the customer experience. Combined with Dante’s unparalleled performance, we are excited about the capabilities this offers to system integrators.”
- Crestron will update its network of integrators and partners when new products with Dante are available.