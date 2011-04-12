Stampede Big Book of AV Tour Stops in NYC

Amherst, NY--Stampede has brought its Big Book of AV Tour to the Irving Place in New York, NY. Headlining the New York show is Marty Hodgett, CEO of RivalWatch, presenting “The Art and Science of Pricing,” which will give attendees insight into using pricing to maximize margin, capture sales and drive product mix.

This year’s Big Book of AV Tour is a 14-city tour in which Stampede brings industry experts, training and manufacturers directly to dealers. Other highlights of the New York show include:

* rAVe Social Media for the ProAV installer, system contractor and AV-related direct marketers.

* Sony Video Conferencing — An opportunity for attendees to learn about Stampede’s new Sony video conferencing line.

* LG Supersign — Digital signage through LG.

* Stampede IT: “Hook Up with Stampede” — Attendees will learn how to maximize business opportunities with Stampede’s IT systems.

* Lamps: A Bright Idea! — Attendees will learn about the industry’s secret weapon: the Stampede Lamp Configurator. As the market continues to evolve, dealers can still make big margins on sales of replacement lamps.

* Accessorize Me! — With a focus on high-margin accessories, dealers will learn about merchandising opportunities for bundles, deals, refurbished products, mounts, and more.

* Black Tuesday? — More than 30 exhibitor attendees will be armed with deals, opportunities and focus areas for Dad’s and Grad’s, Back to School and Black Friday promotional seasons.

* Big Book gets even Bigger! — Attendees who pre-order their Big Book of AV at the NYC show will get a special deal on custom covers.

“If you are an integrator, installer, architect, or in any way involved in the ProAV industry in the New York area this event should be a must-attend for you,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “There are so many great opportunities at this year’s shows. From learning about 3D and our new Sony video conferencing division, to social media and the science of pricing, you can’t beat our show for packing in valuable information and bringing it straight to dealers.”

Every attendee is eligible for hourly prize drawings and will receive a Tour Welcome Kit that includes a $50 American Express gift card. Registered attendees will also receive 25 copies of the Big Book of AV customized with their logo.