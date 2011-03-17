Audio-Technica and NEC Respond to Japan Quake

Stow, OH--Audio-Technica U.S. and NEC Display Solutions have extended their condolences to those affected by the 2011 Tohoku Pacific Coast earthquake.

Audio-Technica Japan facilities have not been damaged by the disaster, and all employees are accounted for and safe, the company says. Operations at Audio-Technica Japan are normal, although minimally affected by power outages, as office workers with long commutes are working from home when possible via cell phone and computer. The company is constantly monitoring the status of operations at all sites, with safety being the number-one priority.

NEC Display has expressed their hope for the safety of their employees and their families and friends. The company says there was no reported damage or injuries to NEC's operations in Tokyo, though it is monitoring developments related to NEC operations in other parts of Japan.

Audio-Technica is assessing the effect this disaster may have on its supply chain, but says that no major disruptions are anticipated.

To help in the relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the Tohoku Earthquake, Audio-Technica U.S. is making a donation to the Japanese Red Cross Society.