Digital Signage Expo Debuts in South America

- Digital Signage Expo South America has been recognized as a forum for U.S. manufacturers to identify and establish distribution partners and sales representatives throughout South America.
- DSE SA was co-located with Serigrafia SIGN 2015, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Serigrafia, which hosted 37,000 unique visitors, exposed attendees to DSE SA in addition to the 3,800 who registered for and attended DSE SA.
- Jamie Garcia, Business Development Manager, dfi tech, which exhibited at DSE SA, said, “In Latin America there is currently only a basic representation of the technology readily available in the U.S. market, which means that there is a huge opportunity for U.S. companies to do business here.” He added, “Brazil, Mexico and Colombia are the key markets for digital signage in the region and Sao Paulo is an active hub for all business throughout Latin America, which make it the perfect place to learn the culture, showcase cutting edge digital signage technologies, and develop channel partners.”
- “This is one of the reasons,” cited Andrea Varrone, DSE Show Director, “That DSE SA 2015 was so well received.” She added, “We have already confirmed over 80% of 2015 exhibitors committed to return to participate again in May, 2016.”
- Exponation and BTS Informa will stage an encore presentation of Digital Signage Expo South America in Sao Paulo in May 2016.
