Crutchfield Plans Further Pro Audio Inroads

Crutchfield plans to further expand its assortment of pro audio products, which it began offering in February, merchandising executive VP Rick Souder told TWICE.
Rick Souder is merchandising executive VP of Crutchfield.
- “We launched the business in February after five months of preparation,” he said. “During that time, we lined up a strong assortment of the top brands, created a large amount of content, and trained a large group of pro audio sales and tech specialists,” he said.
- Crutchfield is “pleased at the support we have received from a large number of vendors when they hear about our plans,” Souder continued.
- To start, the retailer has focused on mid to higher-end brands, but “the brands we add in the near future will cover the full range of price points,” he said.
