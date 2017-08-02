Creative Tech Jakarta Facilitates Multi-Screen Displays at Toyota Astra Motor Event

- Creative Tech Jakarta selected an Analog Way Ascender 32-4K seamless switcher, Vertige VRC300 premium remote controller and Pulse2 high-resolution mixer to facilitate multi-screen presentations for the Toyota Astra Motor annual dealers and distributors appreciation event.
- The event, which served as thank-you for business partners and a platform for 2017 marketing strategies, was held in the Bali Nusadua Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia. It featured three components: the Toyota After Sales Conference (ASC) held in Nusadua Hall and attended by 800 people; the Toyota Dealer Convention (DC) held in Pecatu Hall with 500 attendees; and the gala dinner set up in Nusadua Hall for 980 invitees.
- Creative Tech Jakarta served as TAM’s technical event partner for the event. The firm is an international event company focusing on technical consulting and AV equipment supply for conferences, corporate meetings and exhibitions. Quadcom was the ad agency for the ASC portion of the TAM event and Dentsu the agency for the DC and gala.
- Creative Tech Jakarta provided 19 projectors; media servers; seamless switching systems; and sound, lighting and truss systems for the three portions of the events.
- The ASC and gala dinner featured immersive, U-shaped, edge-blended screens, measuring 118 x 4.2 meters, which wrapped around the attendees in the hall. The ASC and the gala deployed 19 and 9 seamless projections, respectively, to display dynamic live-action footage, graphics and presentation support. The DC, in another hall, featured five seamless projections and a Barco E2 with EC-50 compact event controller.
- “I used an Analog Way Ascender 32-4K switcher with Vertige VRC300 remote controller to switch between the laptop PCs for presentations and Dataton WATCHOUT v6 content,” said Nanda, President Director of Creative Tech Jakarta. “Analog Way’s Pulse2 mixer managed the comfort monitor for switching between the presenter’s notes and the main presentation.”
- He chose the Analog Way equipment for “easy management of layers – the live feed, presentation and media server; easy control of multiple different inputs both digital and analog, and easy assignment and management of I/Os.”
- Creative Tech Jakarta offers a large inventory of Analog Way gear to meet the demands of increasingly large and complex multi-screen shows. The company owns Ascender switchers, a NeXtage AC processor, Vertige VRC300 remote controller, and Pulse2 and Eikos mixers from Analog Way’s Midra product range.