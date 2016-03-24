Cory’s AV, Neutrik XIRIUM PRO, and BTX Technologies Support PSNI Supersummit

BTX Technologies’ XIRIUM PRO was recently used by Cory’s Audio Visual Services at the Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) Supersummit this past February.

PSNI is an association of independent professional audio, visual, and unified communication systems dealers that host a yearly event, The Supersummit. It is the premier PSNI thought leadership conference that provides their affiliates and preferred vendor partners the opportunity to expand their networking circle, learn new business practices and, learn from the their business peers./p>

Cory’s AV, a PSNI affiliate, provided the AV system for the three-day event, held at the The Sheraton Austin at The Capitol in the main ballroom with multiple breakout rooms. The highlights of the system consisted of a multi-sized screen custom video wall arranged by Samsung and the recently released XIRIUM PRO wireless broadcast system from Neutrik, provided by BTX Technologies.

Cory AV opted to use XIRIUM PRO to transmit audio throughout the ballroom and to one of the breakout rooms because the event organizers wanted to avoid having cables around the open spaces. The XIRIUM PRO Transmitter Base Station was located on the truss at the front of house near the mixing console sending audio signals to two Receiver Base Stations – one in the ballroom for the main session and one to the breakout room roughly 120 feet away where the same audio program was being transmitted. The Receiver was set up behind the speaker with two walls in between, and no cables were in the hall as a hazard during the event. This installation of XIRIUM PRO was an excellent test for the system where it was going through walls, and the system performed flawlessly.

“Cory’s AV was pleased to provide the A/V solution for The Supersumit and work with a few new technologies that included the Samsung custom array video wall and the XIRIUM PRO wireless audio solution,” said Maurizio D’errico, technical director at Cory’s AV. “We believe in going with a reliable and high quality company like Neutrik, who consistently provide top of the line products, and XIRIUM PRO was no different. We were eager to test this new technology and use it in our backyard to see how well it performs and to show this dynamic technology to other members of the PSNI community.”

“Cory’s AV supplied the PSNI group with a solid solution for the Supersummit. The Samsung video wall created a visually stunning centerpiece, and the Neutrik XIRIUM PRO wireless broadcast system made it possible to have studio quality audio in both the ballroom and the breakout room, so no attendees missed a single session,” said Chris Miller, managing director of PSNI.

“The Supersummit hosts a variety of powerful speakers, panel discussions from industry pioneers and sharing of best business practices,” says Greg Schwartz, president and CEO of BTX Technologies. “Furthermore, it supports the PSNI network’s endeavor for continued success and profitability within each of the respective companies. It’s an extremely valuable and enlightening conference.”

XIRIUM PRO will be featured at NAB in the BTX booth #C9806 and the Neutrik booth # C11022.