coolux Hosts Real-Time Tracking event

  • The German makers of the coolux Pandoras Box product family recently announced a new coolux insight event focussing on real-time tracking applications.
  • coolux insight events are aimed at all industry professionals who are interested in the latest Pandoras Box developments in relation to a specific application field.
  • The topic for the next coolux insight to be held on November 7th is real-time tracking.
  • During the event, visitors to the coolux HQ in Cologne can enjoy presentations and a relaxed networking atmosphere.
  • Name of event: coolux insight
  • Topic: Real-Time Tracking
  • When: Friday, 7th of November 2014, 11AM - 5PM
  • Language: English
  • Where: coolux GmbH
  • Richard-Byrd-Str. 19 50829 Cologne, Germany
  • Tel.: +49 221 99 512 - 0
  • Fax: +49 221 99 512 - 222
  • How to register:
  • In order to register, please send an email containing your name, company details and phone number to the following email address: insight@coolux.de
  • Since the insight events are free of charge and we only have a limited number of places available, we operate on a strict first-come-first-served basis.