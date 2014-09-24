coolux Hosts Real-Time Tracking event

- The German makers of the coolux Pandoras Box product family recently announced a new coolux insight event focussing on real-time tracking applications.
- coolux insight events are aimed at all industry professionals who are interested in the latest Pandoras Box developments in relation to a specific application field.
- The topic for the next coolux insight to be held on November 7th is real-time tracking.
- During the event, visitors to the coolux HQ in Cologne can enjoy presentations and a relaxed networking atmosphere.
- Name of event: coolux insight
- Topic: Real-Time Tracking
- When: Friday, 7th of November 2014, 11AM - 5PM
- Language: English
- Where: coolux GmbH
- Richard-Byrd-Str. 19 50829 Cologne, Germany
- Tel.: +49 221 99 512 - 0
- Fax: +49 221 99 512 - 222
- How to register:
- In order to register, please send an email containing your name, company details and phone number to the following email address: insight@coolux.de
- Since the insight events are free of charge and we only have a limited number of places available, we operate on a strict first-come-first-served basis.