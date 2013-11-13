President of Auralex Acoustics Embarks on Lectures Nationwide

Auralex Founder Eric Smith, pictured with students from Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) in Gilbert, AZ, after Smith’s lecture. Students are shown with Auralex product prizes.
Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics, Inc., is continuing to share his knowledge far and wide, as he has been a featured guest lecturer at a number of colleges and universities across the country.
- Smith recently had the opportunity to speak to faculty and students at Musician’s Institute in Los Angeles and the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences in Gilbert, AZ with more such engagements planned indefinitely.
- Smith, throughout his career, has been a strong advocate of education, and he has guest-lectured at high schools and colleges throughout the country on the subjects of acoustics, broadcasting and entrepreneurship. Smith brings a wealth of personal experience, technical knowledge and a sense of humor to all of his presentations, which focus on basic acoustic theories, sound control issues and solutions, product design strategies, the challenges of a start-up company, and what it takes to be successful in business.
- Barry Rudolph, Instructor at Musician’s Institute, recalled the response to Smith’s presentation there: "What a fantastic and generous lecture Auralex president Eric Smith recently gave to the audio engineering students here at Musicians Institute in Hollywood. Our new Studio F was filled to capacity throughout the afternoon with a continuous stream of students enjoying his insightful and practical suggestions for improving the sound of their own project/home studios using various Auralex acoustic treatment products. Eric's anecdotal yet analytical tutorial style explains with clarity, precision and humor. The students loved it."
- Smith was also a featured panelist at the recent PotLuckCon 2013 Audio Conference. Eric participated in a panel discussion along with studio designers/acousticians Mark Genfan and Carl Tatz and noted journalist/music technology specialist Mitch Gallagher. The topic of the well-attended panel discussion was “Practical Acoustics Workshop,” and the panel was moderated by Alex Maiolo.
- “This series of events has been very fruitful,” stated Eric Smith. “I love getting the opportunity to promote good sound and good listening environments to current and future engineers and members of the audio community. When I see tomorrow’s audio professionals asking great questions and paying close attention, I know that the industry is in great hands. I am lucky that I can make an impact on these minds in the process, and I look forward to participating at more of these events in the near future.”