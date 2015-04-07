Brady Garrison Joins Sven Pro as Chief Systems Integrator

Sven Pro hired Brady Garrison as its top systems integrator to head up its integration division. Garrison brings a wide range of sales and technical leadership to the Sven Pro integration team.
Brady Garrison
- Prior to joining Sven Pro, Garrison was AV director of one of the largest and most influential churches in Milwaukee and Wisconsin where he oversaw and worked with both staff and volunteers. He gained considerable experience troubleshooting and redesigning complex audio, video, and lighting systems at the church’s multiple venues. He also worked with Sven Pro as an independent consultant designing and integrating such systems in multiple churches and performing arts venues nationally.
- In addition to work experience, Garrison has a Bachelor of Science in Music Technology from Evangel University and had years of audiovisual and recording experience while in college.
- “Brady brings a unique balance of first-hand experience and connection with our clients," said president Isaac Svien. “We are excited to have his expertise full-time."