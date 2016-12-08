BlackTrax Appoints Andrew Gordon Director of Business Development

CAST BlackTrax Ltd has appointed Andrew Gordon as director of business development, to work exclusively on growing the BlackTrax real-time motion tracking system globally.

Andrew Gordon

Gordon brings more than a decade of sales, marketing management, and operations experience, working formerly as business development director at Freeman Audiovisual, Canada. From 2009 to 2014, he worked with CAST Group as the marketing, communication, and business development manager across WYSIWYG, Vivien, and BlackTrax early stage products.

Gordon is charged with expanding BlackTrax’s business into new markets, increasing market share and presence in entertainment and production markets, instrumental to BlackTrax’s success. He will also continue to maintain relationships with BlackTrax’s established customer base and growing technical expert and support teams.

BlackTrax is designed for adaptability, to be used in nearly any venue of any size. To date, it has been used in small theaters and arenas, indoors and outdoors, both in fixed locations and as part of touring arena productions. With BlackTrax, an object or person can trigger a sequence of sound, video, or lighting effects with their movements, including cameras following them.

“Being a part of this level of innovation where the possibilities and applications are endless, drives me,” Gordon said. “Efforts are being made to support BlackTrax and position it as the must-use entertainment production tool and to establish it as the only worldwide preferred tracking solution. BlackTrax today has been used in over 4,000 shows and counting, and can’t wait to reveal where he will take it next. Watch this space.”