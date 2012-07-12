AVI-SPL Expands Canadian Presence

Citing potential growth in the energy market and other AV verticals in western Canada, AVI-SPL has expanded its presence in the country with the acquisition of Engineered AV, which had offices in Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia.
AVI-SPL previously relied on its AV Global Alliance partners to serve its Canadian customers, and will continue to do so when serving clients in eastern Canada.
- The oil sands and energy boom have created opportunities for AV integration in boardrooms, network operations centers, and field operations. “Our growth has been primarily in western Canada,” noted John Zettel, AVI-SPL CEO. “We’ll continue to pursue opportunities in the energy but will explore all verticals in western Canada.”
- Engineered AV’s principals and technical staff will continue on with AVI-SPL, and the integration firm will continue to serve Engineered AV’s existing customers.
- The establishment of offices in Canada expands AVI-SPL's global footprint, now with operations throughout North America, in addition to Mexico and Dubai. As joint founder of the AV Global Alliance, AVI-SPL also serves multinational clients through a partnership of videoconferencing and audiovisual system integrators.