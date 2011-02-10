iSIGN Media and Broadsign Agreement

- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. has announced that it has entered into a partnership with BroadSign International Inc. to mutually promote, support and sell each other’s solutions.
- iSIGN’s technology communicates with consumers while they are in the vicinity of digital signs via personal mobile devices, on an opt-in basis. iSIGN enables shoppers to instantly receive and redeem coupons and other promotional offers at the point of purchase or nearby businesses. The integration allows iSIGN to supply their devices to several hundred digital signage networks running on BroadSign platform.
- “iSIGN’s Interactive Marketing Solution and Business Intelligence software offers a innovative and powerful way for digital signage networks to communicate with consumers on-the-go and at the same time build measurable loyalty programs,” said Brian Dusho, CEO of BroadSign International, “What attracted us in iSIGN is the fact that in addition to satisfying the need for locally targeted mobile marketing, it provides a straightforward method of tracking the efficiency of each digital signage campaign and enables a cost-per-result pricing.
- “We are pleased to have joined forces with BroadSign,” said Alex Romanov, iSIGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “BroadSign's advanced campaign planning, execution and reporting platform will help retailers using iSIGN’s software solutions to significantly increase the reach of mobile campaigns, as digital signs will drive consumers to interact with their mobile devices. As we integrate our products further, we will be able to benefit from richer targeting and reporting tools for combined digital signage and mobile campaigns."
- About BroadSign
- BroadSign International Inc. is a worldwide provider of the premier software platform for digital signage networks. The software enables operators to target out-of-home audiences, sell network airtime, reliably playback scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Various levels of managed services are included in the per-player monthly license fee, depending on the subscription package. BroadSign also provides cross-network campaign execution of DOOH media aggregators via its Open API platform. Over 300 digital signage networks in 23 countries run on BroadSign’s platform. BroadSign’s corporate office, operations, support and development facilities are in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.broadsign.com
- About iSIGN Media
- iSIGN is a software developer of location-based interactive proximity solutions that deliver rich media, permission based messages, free of charge to cell phones using Bluetooth® connectivity, while providing Business Intelligence to the client. The Company’s patent-pending advertising platform combines the precision of direct marketing and the tracking potential of the Web to deliver more cost effective and ROI-driven messages and advertising. iSIGN’s business partners include AOpen America Inc., having an OEM agreement for the embedding of its IMS software in AOpen’s digital media players and IBM, as their Solution Provider, POS All Models. iSIGN’s software solutions are also distributed by BlueStar Inc. to their network of Value Added Resellers. iSIGN is based in Richmond Hill, Ontario with R&D and customer support operations in Vancouver, BC. iSIGN is publicly traded in Toronto (TSX.V) under the symbol “ISD”. Additional information about iSIGN Media can be found at www.isignmedia.com
Topics