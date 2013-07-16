BenQ Donates Classroom Projector for United Teachers of Dade

BenQ America Corp., a provider of digital lifestyle innovations, has donated a MX813ST short-throw projector to the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) in order to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of its teaching staff.
- As part of UTD's Professional Development, Best Practices for Interactive Whiteboard Program, a teacher will be using the projector to help transform classroom learning into a more interactive experience.
- "This is a very interesting time for teaching professionals and the entire education sector," said Charles Belekis, specialist of educational policy, UTD. "With so many new tools at their disposal, teachers are rethinking the way they present their lesson plans, as access to technology continues to change the way students learn. Thanks to our new development program and with the help of companies like BenQ, we are able bridge the knowledge gap, bringing more collaborative, next-generation classroom experiences to both our teachers and students."
- The UTD Professional Development, Best Practices for Interactive Whiteboard Program educates teachers on the benefits of today's technology and how they can use interactive techniques to transform their classrooms into media-rich learning environments. Through the donation of its MX813ST projector facilitated by Camcor, a value-added reseller of technology solutions for schools, offices, and homes, BenQ was able to strengthen UTD's training initiative, providing a forward-thinking product that is designed to future-proof the classroom while combining simplicity, interactivity, and efficiency for instructors, IT managers, and school administrators.
- "On behalf of BenQ, we are very pleased to have the opportunity to donate our classroom technology to the UTD development program," said Stephanie Kohler, distribution sales manager at BenQ America Corp. "As schools begin to align themselves more closely with today's interactive technology options, BenQ has positioned its education products to integrate the benefits of interconnected learning with solutions that are innovative, cost effective, and easy to use."
- Designed to provide teachers and students with Colorific picture quality, flexible operation, and enhanced energy savings, the MX813ST projector provides an 81-inch XGA picture at only 39 inches from the screen with a 0.6 short-throw ratio. The result is a simpler installation and setup by providing added flexibility in placement of the projector. This proximity eliminates the "blinding lights" effect, allowing teachers to stand closer to the screen without obstructing the projection or getting light in their eyes. To ensure that bright images are cast onto the screen, the projector features 2700 ANSI lumens of brightness and a crisp 10000:1 ultra-sharp contrast ratio.
- To reduce the projector's energy costs, power-saving features such as an "Eco Blank Mode" allow instructors to blank out the projection screen whenever the MX813ST is not in use, while a "SmartEco Mode" automatically adjusts lamp power between 100 percent and 30 percent based on the amount of brightness required. Furthermore, the projector's "No Source Detected Mode" automatically lowers brightness to 30 percent when no display has been detected for more than three minutes, further reducing the device's total cost of ownership.