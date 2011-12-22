Moses Named AES Executive Director

New York—Bob Moses, longtime AES member and officer, product designer, technologist, and pro audio industry advocate, has been named executive director of the Audio Engineering Society. Moses will assume his new role January 1, 2012.
- "An exhaustive search was undertaken for the best possible candidate for this pivotal AES position," Jan Pedersen, AES president, remarked. "Bob Moses is eminently qualified to address the multi-faceted demands of our 14,000-plus member organization. He brings enthusiasm, technical acumen, leadership, and communications skills to this critical position. During his 23 years as an AES member, he has established invaluable relationships throughout our international membership. He is committed to implementing the Board of Governors' goals of ensuring the society's fiscal health into the future, growing membership, and increasing value to our members and supporters. His deep appreciation for our 63-year history coupled with his eagerness to address the challenges of the future make him an ideal choice for executive director."
- In accepting the position, Bob Moses said, "The AES has been the backbone of my career. It has provided me with a unique platform to evangelize my ideas and seek feedback from the industry. I've learned almost everything I know about audio and met many of my closest colleagues through AES activities. I can't imagine achieving my career goals without AES there to support me.
- "Outgoing executive director Roger Furness has done an incredible job over the past 17 years, and I deeply appreciate his decision to remain aboard throughout 2012," Moses continued. "My initial task is to identify where the AES provides maximum value to its membership and the industry and to advance new ways to enhance this value. Sixty-three years ago, the AES was the place for the scientific community to share ideas. Over time, AES Conventions evolved as the best forum for manufactures to exhibit professional audio products. But today, the internet and persistent economic challenges worldwide have changed the game. Based on my own experience as an AES member, author, and exhibitor, I know the AES remains a vital resource for audio professionals. We need to clarify that value and communicate it better. I'm ready for the challenge."
- In 1987 after graduating from McGill University with an electrical engineering degree, Bob Moses joined Rane Corporation as a digital audio product designer. In 1995 he invented a novel means of transporting audio over FireWire and cofounded Digital Harmony Technologies (DHT) to deploy this technology. Moses worked as a consultant to numerous consumer and professional audio manufacturers until he was recruited by THAT Corporation in 2006 as program manager of its integrated circuit (IC) business. During the past five years, he has concentrated his energies on managing new technology development at THAT.
- As a member of the AES Board of Governors since 1999; VP western region, 2001-2006; and president, 2007-2008, Bob Moses has served an increasingly integral role within the organization and on convention development, including several consecutive turns as product design track chair.
- "We are confident that Bob Moses will prove himself an imaginative and resourceful executive director as the AES moves forward in the coming decades," Pedersen said. "We recognize the invaluable contribution Roger Furness has served in this demanding role, and we are pleased he will be staying next year to ensure a smooth transition to the future."