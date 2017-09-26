ASG Strengthens NYC Sales Team with Abby Denson

- Advanced Systems Group (ASG) announced Abby Denson has joined the company. She will provide inside sales support and account management for ASG’s New York-based sales team, which serves the Eastern United States.
- Denson spent 15 years with Tekserve/T2 Computing in various roles, including inside sales. Prior to that, she spent several years with Sam Ash Professional. At ASG, Denson is reunited with industry veteran Chris Payne, who joined the company in January to lead regional sales efforts and manage strategic accounts.
- “ASG has been serving the New York area for a decade with dozens of employees in highly regarded field service and managed services teams. Our company philosophy has always been to lead with service,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Now, we feel the time is right to grow our sales efforts in the region, and we have the right personnel in place.”