Almo Professional A/V Breaks E4 AV Tour Attendance Records

Last month, Almo Professional A/V “fully charged” nearly 500 resellers, integrators, and consultants with an action-packed day of training, networking, and new products on the first stop of its spring 2015 E4 AV Tour. The award-winning traveling event will make its next stop in Los Angeles on April 21.

E4 Chicago featured the HDBaseT Installer Expert Program, which was made available for the first time outside of a major industry tradeshow. With a packed house of more than 100 attendees, the condensed 90-minute training session was delivered by industry expert Max Kopsho, a certified trainer for the HDBaseT Alliance. Those who participated received an HDBaseT Expert Certificate and 1.5 InfoComm Renewal Units.

“It was fantastic to see so many Chicago-area attendees at our event, which nearly doubled in size since the last time the tour stopped here in 2013,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “In talking with those who went to the HDBaseT training, many were there simply to learn about the connectivity standard and how to incorporate it into their businesses. Others looked forward to receiving the renewal units and the expert certificate, which they felt would help ‘get their foot in the door’ for future projects. We look forward to bringing the tour to our Los Angeles area partners and are expecting another record attendance.”

New products were everywhere during the “expo” portion of E4 Chicago. Peerless-AV debuted its PeerAir Pro Wireless AV Multi-Display System and Fully Integrated kiosks. Listen Technologies unveiled the first iDSP Infrared featuring an integrated neck loop/lanyard option that automatically senses and sends audio signals directly to telecoil users. And ADTI Media, the newest manufacturer to join the tour, showcased its SkyPanel revolutionary outdoor LED displays. More product “firsts” are expected in Los Angeles, according to Craigmyle.

E4 Southern California is taking place on April 21 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a complimentary event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator, and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.