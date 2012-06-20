DPAA Subscribes to USA TouchPoints

- The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced that it has become the first trade group to subscribe to USA TouchPoints. USA TouchPoints, a syndicated service from Media Behavior Institute, provides insights and data on consumer behavior based on location, activity, social setting and mood, by time of day and day of week.
- Susan Danaher, president & CEO, DPAA, said, “Integrating USA TouchPoints data into our presentations will enhance our ability to show the digital place-based media sector’s great value to advertisers as a way to reach on-the-move consumers at the right time and in the right place. USA TouchPoints provides tremendous insights into consumer behavior in the context of how they live their daily lives.”
- Jim Spaeth, CEO, Media Behavior Institute, said, “As the first resource that links message content and context, USA TouchPoints is ideally positioned to deliver targeted data to DPAA for presentations on behalf of the sector. We look forward to working closely with Sue Danaher and her team to provide them with actionable information for advertising decision-makers.”
- Under terms of the agreement, USA TouchPoints will advise and collaborate with DPAA on developing analyses for the association’s presentations. USA TouchPoints also will train DPAA’s staff on the use of the research company’s database.
- USA TouchPoints has already begun providing data to DPAA on “tech-forward consumers,” people who lead active lifestyles and who are heavy users of social media and other technology. Conversely, these consumers are light users of “traditional” media including television, making them prime targets for digital place-based networks and advertisers.
- USA TouchPoints’ data shows tech-forward consumers to significantly over-index the general population on visiting bars, restaurants, QSRs and health clubs, all prime locations for digital place-based networks.
- “USA TouchPoints’ extensive data on the tech-forward consumer is exactly the type of information we seek to help advertisers and their agencies better understand how to effectively reach consumers throughout their day,” Danaher said.
- In 2011, growth rates for the digital place-based sector exceeded overall US ad industry growth by more than a 16:1 margin. Based on information collected by Miller, Kaplan, Arase on behalf of DPAA and in conjunction with PQ Media, advertising revenue for the digital place-based sector grew 13.2% for the full-year 2011 compared with 2010, more than 16 times the 0.8% growth rate for the overall U.S. ad industry, as reported by Kantar Media. Among all media segments, growth for digital place-based media was second only to that of syndication.
- For more information: www.dp-aa.org
- www.mediabehavior.com
