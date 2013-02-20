All Almo E4 2013 Educational Courses Now Worth InfoComm CTS RUs

Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, announced that all 12 of its educational courses on the 2013 E4 AV training and networking tour are now worth InfoComm CTS Renewal Units (RUs).

Registration is open for the first two E4 events of the year, taking place in Chicago on March 28 and San Francisco on April 25.

“As we enter our fourth year of traveling around the country for the E4 AV tour, our mission remains the same: to offer our partner community local access to free educational training so they may get the business, technical and practical knowledge they need to lead their companies in the right direction,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional AV. “We are reaffirming this mission and taking it a step further by making every one of our courses worth CTS renewal units. With a keynote and classes running on three different tracks throughout the day, attendees will walk away from any session at this influential event with new information as well as professional AV credit.”

The events will feature hundreds of products from more than 30 carefully selected manufacturers, including AMX, Canon, Chief, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, NEC, LG, Panasonic, Planar, Premier Mounts, Samsung, ZeeVee and more. The spring E4 tour will provide a rare opportunity for attendees to have a sneak peek at new products that will be officially unveiled at the InfoComm show in Orlando in June.

E4 Chicago will include hourly 30-minute demos of the new Samsung Smart School Solution, a fully integrated, interactive learning platform that empowers educators and helps re-engage K12 students with Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 tablets and interactive whiteboard displays. The Smart School Solution provides teachers with the ability to lead interactive lessons and real-time group activities through its convenient screen and content sharing features while delivering learning management tools that enable students to access course materials and information, as well as school notices and forums, through their tablets.

The full Chicago E4 educational schedule will be broken down into the following tracks to help attendees navigate their way through the day:

Emerging Technology:

* Predicting AV Futures with Kayye’s Krystal Ball LIVE (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications

* Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems (1.5 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, InfoComm International

* Digital Signage 201 for Integrators (1 CTS RU)

Gary Kayye, rAVe

* Designing for Optimum Image Quality (1 CTS RU)

Paul Streffon, InfoComm International

Technical Knowledge:

* An Overview of Interactive Display Technology and Application (1 CTS RU)

Brian Minchew, C2G

* Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success (1 CTS RU)

Dave Gentile, NEC Display

* Managing and Troubleshooting HDCP (1 CTS RU)

Melissa Dillman, Kramer Electronics

* HD Video & Digital Signage Distribution Over Simple Coax (1 CTS RU)

Roy Bertlalotto, ZeeVee

Business Savvy:

* How to Play in the IT Sandbox with A/V Installations (1 CTS RU)

Jonathon Brawn, Brawn Consulting

* Integration of the Mobile Device in AV (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

* Connectivity Buzzwords Decoded (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

* The Inside Track on Displays: Fact Not Fiction (1 CTS RU)

Alan Brawn and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

E4 Chicago is on March 28 at the Oakbrook Drury Lane Conference Center and E4 San Francisco is on April 25 at the South San Francisco Conference Center. Both run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and are entirely free, including parking, to Almo Pro’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners.