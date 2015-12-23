2016 DIGI Award Winners Announced

- As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards–and on behalf of the Judges– I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2016 DIGI Awards. Another batch of excellent entries– from all categories including Best New Products, Transportation Applications, Retail, Entertainment Venues, and more.
- The winners offer a roadmap of how digital signage and DOOH best practices are playing out in market, with real-world solutions and products.
- The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.
- The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.
- Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below!
- Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:
- Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout
- Winner: Premier Mounts and Reflect Systems
- - Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas, in-store digital brand media and digital customer journey in the 560,000 square foot retail space.
- Retail Roll-out, National
- Winner: Appspace and Neo Advertising
- - Comprehensive digital signage project, the WOW project, for Carrefour stores in Spain.
- Interactive Technology Roll-out
- Winner: Reflect Systems
- - Interactive Digital Experiences Touch Wall, at Macy’s Herald Square, interactive social wall comprised of 60 tiles.
- Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation
- Winner: Barco/X2O
- - Digital Signage for Toronto’s Metrolinx’s, connecting Canada’s busiest transportation hubs — Toronto’s Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
- Best Deployment, Entertainment
- Winner: Four Winds Interactive
- - MGM Resorts International– for 12 properties in Las Vegas, standardizing content management to 50,000 displays on the Las Vegas Strip from one platform.
- Best Deployment, Entertainment, Sports Venue
- Winner: Omnivex
- Omnivex Moxie digital signage content management platform, for the 2015 Calgary Stampede.
- Best Digital Signage Deployment for Corporate Communications
- Winner: Rise Vision
- - For All Crane, Rise Vision designed a digital signage system to increase company awareness and for employee safety training
- Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:
- Best Content, Ambient
- Winner: AVI-SPL
- - Pensacola Christian College’s annual Eagle Mania pep rally.
- Best Content, Corporate Communications
- Winner: AV Stumpfl
- - Audi's three-story booth at the 2015 at Frankfurt International Motor Show
- Best New Products for Digital Signage, Winners:
- Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays
- Winner: Panasonic
- Panasonics PT-RQ13KU Laser 3-Chip DLP Projector
- Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage
- X2O Media
- - X2O.Join extends the power of the X2O platform so that users can browse and view any channel on the X2O network from screens they frequently access — their desktop workstations or laptops.
- Best New Generation Display Device, Small Screen
- Winner: LG Electronics USA / LG 22SM3B
- - The LG 22SM3B, based on smart platform with webOS, and a Beacon feature, for simple and easy content management.
- Best Mounting Solution
- Winner: Premiere Mounts
- - The Habitat Outdoor Digital Media System from Premiere Mounts is a weather resistant outdoor enclosure with a modular design to allow for expansion from single to double or triple displays using the same bolt pattern base plate, and does not need air conditioning for operating temp of 0-50°C, resulting in up to 70% savings in electricity usage.
- Best 4K Display Device
- Winner: LG Electronics USA / LG UX340C Series
- - The UX340C series is LG's first Commercial Lite TV with Ultra High Definition– 4K resolution.
- Best Media Player
- Winner: Seneca
- The Seneca Fanless HDN is a 100% solid state media player designed with internal power and additional features specific to digital signage applications.
- Judges Choice Award:
- Winner: Omnivex
- - For the SAS Business Analytics Forum in Norway, an Omnivex Moxie digital signage platform provided interactive and engaging use of both data and technology, including data visualization.