2016 DIGI Award Winners Announced

By

  • As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards–and on behalf of the Judges– I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2016 DIGI Awards. Another batch of excellent entries– from all categories including Best New Products, Transportation Applications, Retail, Entertainment Venues, and more.
  • The winners offer a roadmap of how digital signage and DOOH best practices are playing out in market, with real-world solutions and products.
  • The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.
  • The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.
  • Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award, listed below!
  • Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:
  • Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout
  • Winner: Premier Mounts and Reflect Systems
  • - Nebraska Furniture Mart of Texas, in-store digital brand media and digital customer journey in the 560,000 square foot retail space.
  • Retail Roll-out, National
  • Winner: Appspace and Neo Advertising
  • - Comprehensive digital signage project, the WOW project, for Carrefour stores in Spain.
  • Interactive Technology Roll-out
  • Winner: Reflect Systems
  • - Interactive Digital Experiences Touch Wall, at Macy’s Herald Square, interactive social wall comprised of 60 tiles.
  • Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation
  • Winner: Barco/X2O
  • - Digital Signage for Toronto’s Metrolinx’s, connecting Canada’s busiest transportation hubs — Toronto’s Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
  • Best Deployment, Entertainment
  • Winner: Four Winds Interactive
  • - MGM Resorts International– for 12 properties in Las Vegas, standardizing content management to 50,000 displays on the Las Vegas Strip from one platform.
  • Best Deployment, Entertainment, Sports Venue
  • Winner: Omnivex
  • Omnivex Moxie digital signage content management platform, for the 2015 Calgary Stampede.
  • Best Digital Signage Deployment for Corporate Communications
  • Winner: Rise Vision
  • - For All Crane, Rise Vision designed a digital signage system to increase company awareness and for employee safety training
  • Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:
  • Best Content, Ambient
  • Winner: AVI-SPL
  • - Pensacola Christian College’s annual Eagle Mania pep rally.
  • Best Content, Corporate Communications
  • Winner: AV Stumpfl
  • - Audi's three-story booth at the 2015 at Frankfurt International Motor Show
  • Best New Products for Digital Signage, Winners:
  • Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays
  • Winner: Panasonic
  • Panasonics PT-RQ13KU Laser 3-Chip DLP Projector
  • Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage
  • X2O Media
  • - X2O.Join extends the power of the X2O platform so that users can browse and view any channel on the X2O network from screens they frequently access — their desktop workstations or laptops.
  • Best New Generation Display Device, Small Screen
  • Winner: LG Electronics USA / LG 22SM3B
  • - The LG 22SM3B, based on smart platform with webOS, and a Beacon feature, for simple and easy content management.
  • Best Mounting Solution
  • Winner: Premiere Mounts
  • - The Habitat Outdoor Digital Media System from Premiere Mounts is a weather resistant outdoor enclosure with a modular design to allow for expansion from single to double or triple displays using the same bolt pattern base plate, and does not need air conditioning for operating temp of 0-50°C, resulting in up to 70% savings in electricity usage.
  • Best 4K Display Device
  • Winner: LG Electronics USA / LG UX340C Series
  • - The UX340C series is LG's first Commercial Lite TV with Ultra High Definition– 4K resolution.
  • Best Media Player
  • Winner: Seneca
  • The Seneca Fanless HDN is a 100% solid state media player designed with internal power and additional features specific to digital signage applications.
  • Judges Choice Award:
  • Winner: Omnivex
  • - For the SAS Business Analytics Forum in Norway, an Omnivex Moxie digital signage platform provided interactive and engaging use of both data and technology, including data visualization.