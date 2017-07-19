Introducing the Sports Bar System

I routinely receive inquiries about the various components necessary to implement a sophisticated sports bar video distribution system. Recently, while dining at a Buffalo Wild Wings, I wondered how I could take the existing components that Altinex makes and simplify design and deployment of a Sports Bar Video System for my customers. I brought the idea to my engineering department and, together, we developed an easy-to-use out-of-the-box AV system that I believe will solve many customer inquiries.

I am pleased to introduce the HM200-100 Sports Bar Video Distribution System. With support for 12 inputs, 48 outputs, and 4 audio zones right out of the box, the HM200-100 provides all the necessary infrastructure to implement a large-scale sports bar AV system—making it far easier for AV integrators to ensure they have all the various components necessary for deployment. Our MultiTasker technology assures easy rack-mount installation and intuitive control capabilities while the Homerun technology provides seamless AV-over-IP distribution of video signals over low cost CAT6A network cable.

Figure 1: The MultiTasker is the heart of the HM200-100 Sports Bar System

With the introduction of the HM200-100, we have effectively created an all-in-one solution to this type of inquiry—one that is ready to work right out of the box, provides automatic configuration, and is expandable. Equally important, the system includes a smart I/O interface that monitors all ports and sends alerts if any input signals are lost or if displays are not receiving a video signal. The fully automated system can be configured to send an e-mail to a designated person if it detects any issues. Predictive analysis warns when the system requires maintenance to avoid difficulties during the business’ prime hours of operation. In a nutshell, theHM200-100 provides everything required to implement a world-class sports bar video system.

The HM200-100 provides 12 video inputs for satellite receivers and 48 video outputs for displays; along with 4 audio outputs that can be routed to any zone. The system can be expanded to 20 inputs, 120 outputs, and 8 zones. Each video output can be extended to 100 meters (328 ft.). All connections to displays use low cost CAT6A cable, which greatly simplifies installation. The IP to HDMI video receivers are connected to each display. Measuring 1 x 3 x 5 inches, the receivers are lightweight and can be easily hidden behind the display or in the plenum space above the display.

The HM200-100 comes fully configured with all inputs and outputs pre-defined. All IP addresses are assigned to work seamlessly with 1GBaseT or 10GBaseT routers depending on the video matrix size. The HM200-100 optionally includes a 48-port router that is expandable to 64 and 96 ports. In addition to a hardwired touch panel control connection, a wireless access point can be setup to control the system through a web interface. With the optionally available subscription, a complete Sports Bar system can be controlled from anywhere in the world.

Of particular note, the HM200-100’s system configuration is quick and easy, thanks to the inclusion of a touch screen controller that can be used stand-alone or mounted in an equipment rack. The controller provides easy configuration and enables one to use any handheld device to control the system through the web interface.

The Altinex HM200-100 Sports Bar Video Distribution System is available now. Allow 4-6 weeks for configuration and testing.

Jack Gershfeld is the president of Altinex.