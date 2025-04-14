Extron Elevates Mt. San Antonio College Aquatics Center and Gym Complex

Mt. San Antonio College's massive 421 acres makes it one of the largest in California and it continues to expand to meet a burgeoning student enrollment. As part of the recent campus expansion, Mt. SAC built a gymnasium and aquatics complex with innovative technology. Content is available for selectable distribution to the many displays and 13 video walls located throughout the 145,000-square-foot complex. Mt. SAC required an installation that linked all spaces and met the significant challenge of content display at a wide variety of native resolutions. The answer was the Extron NAV Pro AV over IP system, with NAV scaling decoders and Extron control systems.

“A significant feature to the NAV system is its capability to scale because the different videowalls need to receive specific resolutions,” said Ben Frederick, chief executive officer at Production Access Group. “With the NAV scaling decoder, the required resolution is delivered without having to install additional equipment in Mt. SAC’s challenging gym and pool environments.”

(Image credit: Extron)

The gym and aquatic complex's NAV system currently consists of 93 endpoints and is expandable. It links the main gym, multi-purpose gym, main pool, dive pool, and an array of other NAV endpoints in meeting, learning, and targeted environments. Integration firm Centerpoint used one NAVigator Pro AV over IP System Manager with a LinkLicense upgrade to configure the encoders and scaling decoders en masse, saving time and streamlining setup. Each NAV endpoint is defined by location and a unique identification name. The support team also uses NAVigator to monitor and manage the entire NAV system from a central location.

Video and other content can be distributed to any combination of displays across the facility, including the scoreboard and other videowalls, auxiliary displays, digital signage, and a myriad of individual room displays. NAV 1G encoders that support HDMI, Ethernet, and USB bring content from the scoreboard computers and various other sources into the main system.

With so many types and sizes of displays, standardizing on one or two common resolutions was not an option. Each NAV scaling decoder is configured to output the optimal resolution to match the native resolution of each videowall and display device. The NAV scaling decoder also supports the AES67 audio steam.