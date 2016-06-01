Road to InfoComm: Q&A with Kelly Bousman

SCN sat down with integrators and consultants to learn a bit about their InfoComm show priorities: what they want to see, what they hope to achieve, what they think will steal the show, and so on. Today's perspective comes from Kelly Bousman, SVP of marketing for AVI-SPL.

What is your number 1 priority (or top priorities) at InfoComm this year?

We aim to continuously strengthen our organization across the board, and InfoComm allows us to cover multiple priorities: Customer engagement, new product promotion, partnership building, and talent acquisition.

We want to listen to potential buyers to understand their demands, future objectives, as well as current roadblocks. Constantly strengthening our understanding of the end user allows us to offer guidance, or consider internal initiatives, to help them reach the goals they wish to achieve for their organization.

New product promotion opportunities is another priority we are always anxious to take advantage of. Not just our own, but all of the exciting solutions coming to market. In turn, this helps us generate partnership opportunities, and reinforce our existing relationships. As for new product promotion for AVI-SPL, in relation to our team¹s persistent effort to enhance the user experience, we¹re excited to unveil the next generation of service.

With the brightest minds up and coming and established in the industry converging in one place, combined with AVI-SPL's expansion, talent acquisition is another top significant opportunity that has us excited for this year¹s InfoComm. We’re anxious to meet with the future of AVI-SPL.

What do you see as the top areas/categories to focus on for training, whether you are participating or recommending for others.

User-friendly interface -- agree with programming that provides a unifying, intuitive user experience for clients. Also: designing productive and technically advanced open collaboration spaces; application that promote collaboration without in-room bias; monitoring and reporting on networked AV systems.

What technological trends will you be on the lookout for most?

Collaboration, in every form. From video collaboration between remote teams to large-scale data visualization for project teams. Cloud-based apps -- virtual meetings rooms (our Unify ME) to system monitoring and scheduling (Crestron Fusion cloud) to global managed services platforms (our Symphony Global View).

What business or vertical market trends will you be pursuing most?

Being a global integrator, market trends vary from region to region. Pre-InfoComm, our leaders across the globe do a phenomenal job relentlessly pursuing and recognizing the needs of their local customer base. With that said, our ³pursuit² at InfoComm will be carried out through heavy active listening during buyer and vendor engagements, in an effort to realize consistent talking points and unearthing emerging global market trends. We are seeing a demand from our enterprise clients for a standardized global delivery platform -- where the same vendor has in country resources for product delivery, project management, technical deployment, and can handle the project in local currency and offer day-two service as well. Having worked in more than 100 countries now, we strive to perfect this model every day, and our interactions at InfoComm is another opportunity for feedback.

What specific product categories or service solutions are you most interested in seeing or hearing about?

Collaboration solutions boosting workplace culture and performance, and attracting top talent.