SCN Online Index: June 2018

Editor's Letter
People
QSC Celebrate 50 Years of Innovation
AVI-SPL's John Murphy on Providing Meaningful Experiences
Barco's George Stromeyer Talks Creating Puzzle-Free Experiences
Business Trends
Smart Cities Redefine Large Venue Integration
Systems Snapshots
Bazaarvoice Reenergizes HQ With Enhanced Data Visualization
Upgrades Create the Best Venue for Live Music in Birmingham and Beyond
New Fleet Operations Center Relies on AV for Cross-Functional Collaboration
Systems Technology
Stage Lighting for Houses of Worship
Viewpoint
My Experience: Evolve or Languish
BONUS: The Integration Guide to Microphones and Conference Systems