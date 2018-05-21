Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe

I recently read a powerful book, Lead Your Tribe, Love Your Work by Piyush Patel. In an early chapter, Patel explores the teamwork of geese (yes, the animals). They fly in a “V” formation to fight headwinds, they’re loyal to their flocks, and they work together to find food and rear their young. “Together, the flock will survive,” he wrote.

Like geese, humans need each other to survive. “We’re social animals. We live in groups. We’re hardwired to interact. Biologically, we need each other to survive. We need a tribe,” Patel explained. This is true not only at home, but also in the wilds of the working world. We want to belong. We want to contribute and grow. We want to be a part of something bigger than our own finite bubbles.

This resonates with me as I prepare to fly into Vegas for InfoComm 2018. Regular readers of SCN already know how much I value relationships and the audiovisual tribe. The people I have met in the pro AV industry have helped shape my careers in ways I never could have imagined. Some have affected me directly, like Hope Roth inspiring me to “take my lane.” Others have inspired me by their own stellar leadership, like Dave Labuskes’ never-ending quest to be an evangelist of the AV industry, forging connections with “outsiders,” so more organizations can benefit from integrated AV experiences.

I’m also excited about how the tribe is evolving, and supporting everyone who wants to contribute to the future of our industry. That intern over there? Maybe he will be a CEO in a few decades. That engineer? She could design the most revolutionary product you’ve ever seen. That marketing person you met at the Women of AVIXA breakfast? She could be the next editor of SCN Magazine (me!).

Your vibe does attract your tribe as the cool kids say these days. So what kind of vibes are you sending into the world? Let’s make this InfoComm our best yet—good vibes only. Let’s welcome those who may be new to the industry. Let’s embrace and learn from professionals seeking different perspectives on AV, from experience designers to VR developers.

When we welcome new contributors into the fold, our tribe grows stronger, not weaker. We can find new synergies as our tribe evolves to create new opportunities, perhaps ones you never imagined.

Who are you welcoming to the tribe? Tweet me an #AVSelfie at #InfoComm18 - @MeganADutta