Yamaha Professional Audio Adds Bob Habel to Sales Team

- Yamaha Professional Audio division has appointed Bob Habel to the position of district manager for Commercial Audio sales. He will cover the U.S. Southeast market previously held by Brian Coviello, who has recently retired.
- Before joining Yamaha, Habel was national sales manager at CAD Audio, managing both internal staff and nine independent rep firms. Prior to CAD, he held a sales role for Zenith Systems AV Solutions, growing sales of AV product into enterprise, higher education, security, telecommunications, and other vertical markets across the Eastern U.S.
- “Bob is a seasoned sales professional with experience across many areas of the AV market,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager, Yamaha Professional Audio division.
- Habel has also earned accreditation from ISO/IEC for his specialized skillset within the area of client needs analysis in program/proposal development, system design, and presentation and project management.
- In his new position as district manager, Habel will report to Doug Staab, regional sales manager, Commercial Audio and NEXO systems. “Bob’s strength in AV market sales will be beneficial to the company as we continue to grow this all-important market,” Staab said.