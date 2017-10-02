Toshiba Business Solutions Names Larry White Chief Revenue Officer

- Toshiba America Business Solutions has named Larry White its chief revenue officer, effective immediately. White, a 21-year veteran of Toshiba, had previously served as its senior vice president of sales for the Americas.
- In this newly created position, White will be responsible for achieving company revenue objectives, developing revenue and profit growth strategies, and driving customer value through both the company's direct and indirect channels.
- "Larry White has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead his team to profitable revenue growth in a very challenging market," said company president and CEO, Scott Maccabe. "In this new role, Larry will have the opportunity to leverage a more cohesive and integrated organization toward continued great success."
- "I look forward to working with both our dealer community and the Toshiba Business Solutions direct organization to bring additional value to our mutual customers,” White said. "Toshiba has consistently been recognized as one of the premier manufacturers in the document solutions industry and I'm proud to be leading the effort to accelerate our growth."