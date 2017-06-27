Tightrope Media Systems, BrightSign Evolve Partnership

- As part of its continued strategy to reduce the costs of deploying and managing digital signage networks, Tightrope Media Systems has broadened its integration with BrightSign, to span its entire product line.
- Tightrope and BrightSign first announced an integration partnership for digital signage networks in 2014, citing the technical benefits of merging Tightrope’s content creation and management strengths with the robustness and reliability of BrightSign XD media players. The central strategy at the time was to minimize the cost of deploying and scaling larger Tightrope Carousel Digital Signage networks, with BrightSign’s affordability offering a cost benefit for integrators and end users deploying across multiple locations.
- The partnership was expanded in 2015 to include BrightSign’s XD2 players, which introduced H.264 video streaming support to enhance visual capabilities; faster HTML5 and graphics processing; and media player synchronization for video walls, among other features.
- The latest evolution in the partnership extends compatibility to all BrightSign players. This includes all of the new Series 3 players, including the LS423.
- “The integration between Tightrope’s recently released Carousel 7.0 Software and the LS423 player echoes the core strategy of partnership: keeping costs manageable for customers,” said Ann Holland, BrightSign’s vice president of marketing. “The small-form, commercial-grade LS423 is fully featured to run circles around the competition. It offers HTML5 support, 1080p60 video, H.265 decoding, USB 2.0, and frame-accurate synchronization at only $250 list price.”
- While the LS423 player compatibility is attractive for customers with large deployments of common content—including corporate and education campuses—it also offers a low-cost alternative for businesses and organizations feeding content to a video wall or central display via a simple streaming application. As with all BrightSign players, the LS423 allows network operators to remotely maintain, monitor, and update players from any networked location. Seamless integration with Tightrope ensures all changes are immediately recognized within the Carousel 7.0 user interface, which offers a centralized dashboard to manage all BrightSign players on the network.
- “Tightrope and BrightSign have seen great success since coming to market together in 2014, and we continue to attract new customers by giving integrators and end users sensible options for affordable, reliable integrated solutions across content creation, management, and playout,” said Eric Henry, president, Tightrope Media Systems. “We anticipate even greater interest from a wider customer base as we broaden our integration strategy to span deployments of any size.”