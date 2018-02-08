Sonance Adds Low-Profile Models to Professional Series

Sonance's Low-Profile PS-C43RTLPThe What: Sonance has added two new low-profile models to its Professional Series to provide a solution for installations with depth restrictions or in-ceiling obstructions.

The What Else: The new low-profile models include the PS-C43RTLP, a 4-inch, two-way speaker in a 6.5-inch baffle that is 3.43 inches (85mm) deep; and the PS-C63RT, a 6.5-inch, two-way Speaker in an 8-inch baffle that is only 4.37 inches (111mm) deep.

The In-Ceiling speakers feature a bezel-less grille design to minimize visual distraction and reduce shadow lines, while also providing for a one-step painting process. The magnetic retention simplifies installation and reduces the risk of damage during installation. Black grilles are also available, eliminating the need to order a specific black speaker. The optional square adapter allows the speakers to match the aesthetic of downlights or HVAC grilles. The range includes 4-, 6.5-, and 8-inch models and two low-profile two-way models, and an 8-inch woofer, all of which are UL 1480 and UL 2043 certified and shipped with white grille, tile bridge, and C-ring.

The Pendant speakers utilize a minimalistic design similar to pendant lighting to blend discreetly into the environment. The unique integrated top cover hides the hanging hardware and wiring connector. Each pendant is supplied with two 16.4-foot stainless steel suspension cables with snap hook and two Gripple hangers to ensure a safe and secure installation, and are available in black or white (paintable) in 4-, 6.5-, and 8-inch two-way and an 8-inch woofer—all models are UL 1480 and UL 2239 certified.

The Surface-Mount speakers feature Sonance’s FastMount bracket and a front cable connection and tap selector to speed up the installation process and provide a clean appearance. The weather-resistant construction is IPX4, Mil Spec 810, and UV IEC 529, allowing them to be used in either indoor or outdoor applications. They are available in both black and white (paintable) in 4-, 5.25-, 6.5-, and 8-inch two-way and an 8-inch woofer with UL 1480 and UL 2239 certification.

The Bottom Line: Sonance Professional Series includes a total of 24 70V, 100V, and 8-ohm selectable In-Ceiling, Pendant, and Surface Mount speakers that feature a full-fidelity transformer for uncompromised 70V/100V performance, heavy duty voice coil for reliability, high excursion woofer for extended bass response, and a chambered 1-inch tweeter for precise high-end detail. They also share consistent voicing across the categories for improved sonic integration when used together throughout a space.