SCN Online Index July 2017

Highlights from SCN Online | Christie 360 Experiential Studios Develops Projection Mapping for TCL Chinese Theatre
Top Stories | What to Watch Out For When Working With Owners’ Reps
Top Stories | Center Stage Recap: Center Stage Shows How the Future Exists in Our Present
Top Stories | Chief to Debut Storage, Organization Solutions at InfoComm
Top Stories | Diversified Acquires CompView
Top Stories | Stewart Filmscreen, Pufferfish to Show Multitouch Spherical Displays at InfoComm
AV Network Blogs | by Jonathan Owens
Residential Systems Blogs | by Heather L. Sidorowicz
Installation-International | by Duncan Proctor
News | AVI Systems Elevates Learning in New Training Facility
News | Big-League SYNNEX AV Summit Connects with the Power of Partnerships