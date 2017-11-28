Salamander Designs Adds Scott Srolis to Sales Team

- Salamander Designs has added Scott Srolis to lead the Salamander Designs sales team.
- Scott is a 30 year industry leader in B2B, B2C sales, business development, product marketing, operations, and sales training. Scott has had past success as a senior executive for Tweeter and was most recently vice president of sales for Universal Remote Control.
- Scott’s has built high-performing teams, dealer programs/policies, and marketing strategies that offer dealers the tools needed to ensure success.
- “Salamander is excited to add a well-respected industry veteran to our ranks,” said Salvatore Carrabba, founder and president. “Our company is expanding into new markets and Scott’s energy and experience is sure to help us scale.”