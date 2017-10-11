RTI Appoints Abbie Hill Director of Marketing Communications

- RTI has hired Abbie Hill as its director of marketing communications. In this role, she will work to drive the company's growth through the creation of marketing initiatives targeting new and existing dealers and distributors, while also managing RTI's public relations strategies and internal communications.
- Hill comes to RTI from a marketing and advertising firm that focused on full-model marketing attribution, supporting lead generation and engagement. As a marketing campaign manager for the company, she supported clients across multiple industries through the development of go-to-market strategies utilizing marketing automation platforms. Previously, as marketing communications manager for a SaaS company, Hill directed, managed, and maintained the marketing department through a rebrand of all content, while driving lead generation activities. During her career, she has also held leadership positions in sales communications, brand marketing, and public relations.
- "Throughout her career, Abbie has demonstrated an impressive ability to develop marketing strategies that successfully attract new business while also effectively communicating with existing customers," said Ed McConaghay, CEO at RTI. "We're pleased to have Abbie join our marketing team as she will be instrumental in opening the lines of communication with our dealers and distributors, and ultimately grow our global presence in the control and automation industry."
- "RTI has a solid reputation for cutting-edge solutions and already enjoys strong brand awareness among custom installation professionals worldwide," said Hill. "I'm looking forward to helping the company take the next step by creating marketing campaigns that resonate with dealers and leveraging my experience with automation platforms to position RTI squarely at the forefront of the industry."
- Hill holds a Bachelor's Degree in marketing and public relations from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She reports to Mike Everett, vice president of global sales.