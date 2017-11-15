rp Visual Adds Pro Video Solutions as Manufacturers’ Rep for the South

- rp Visual Solutions, (RPV), has expanded its manufacturers’ rep force with the addition of ProVideo Solutions. ProVideo will support RPV by connecting with businesses in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana that need RPV’s custom AV solutions.
- For more than 15 years, ProVideo Solutions has been providing access to cutting-edge technology through the various manufacturers it represents. Its Dallas demo center features a variety of integrated AV products including AV-over-IP solutions and a true 1080p LED wall. ProVideo has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Austin to serve its clients.
- “We were actively looking for solid representation in the South, and we truly found Eric Cook and his team to be an ideal complement to RPV,” said Randy Pagnan, president of rp Visual Solutions. “Their body of work and clientele are very remarkable. We’re excited to add them to our team and work on opportunities in the robust Southern market.”
- “ProVideo Solutions is thrilled to team up with rp Visuals,” said Eric Cook, president of ProVideo Solutions. “At ProVideo Solutions, we aim to represent the best solutions that the industry has to offer and RPV is simply the best at what they do. With bezels getting thinner, dot pitches getting smaller, and projectors’ resolutions getting higher, it has never been more important to have precision engineered mounting and screen solutions than it is now.”