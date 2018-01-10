Revolabs ISE Lineup to Focus on Meeting Room UC Solutions

The Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System Revolabs announced its product lineup for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018. Together, Yamaha and Revolabs will demonstrate their portfolio of unified communications (UC) solutions, with special focus on the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms and Yamaha's YVC-1000MS Unified Communications Microphone and Speaker System. Demonstrations will take place at Stand 11-F120.

"Technology managers are dealing with a growing number of huddle rooms and small meeting spaces that must accommodate more and more offsite meeting participants,” said Mick Kamihara, CEO of Revolabs. “That's why Revolabs has put great emphasis on solving the most perplexing UC challenges, namely streamlining workflows and installations—improving the quality of experience for users. Our UC customers have been asking for an easy-to-install, easy-to-use UC solution with excellent video and sound, and they have it in the CS-700. ISE 2018 marks the first time we'll be showing the new CS-700 in Europe, and we expect a warm reception."

The Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System for huddle rooms is an all-in-one wall-mounted UC solution engineered to simplify installation and deployment while providing high-quality audio and video in huddle and small meeting spaces. It is the first solution that optimizes audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a wall-mounted system, creating an intuitive meeting experience. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array, four Yamaha speaker elements, and a wide-angle HD camera. Through a single USB cable, it is ready to connect to an organization's chosen UC platform, such as Skype for Business, Cisco Spark, GoToConference, Zoom, and many others. This plug-and-play approach allows users to get started quickly without wrestling with disparate audio, video, and collaboration components.