NanoLumens Awarded Six Patents For Product Innovations

- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded NanoLumens six new patents, covering a broad range of areas surrounding the company’s Nixel technology, according to NanoLumens director of intellectual property and technology strategy Ted Heske. The awards bring to 28 the number of patents issued to NanoLumens with new applications filed monthly and more than two-dozen additional patent applications pending.
- “Our growing portfolio of patents and pending patents spans a range of technology families that provide enabling innovation in the areas of flexible displays, lightweight displays, mobile displays, uniquely shaped displays, interactive displays, as well as display installation and serviceability,” Heske said today. “Multiple proprietary technologies are embedded within every NanoLumens display we design and build. These new patents further expand the scope of what our portfolio protects and makes our intellectual property that much more robust and defensible.”
- According to Heske, the six new patents issued since May 2017 include its Linear Shaped Digital Display, issued October 31, 2017; Round Light Emitting Display, issued September 6, 2017; Front Serviceable Mounting Apparatus and Methods, issued September 5, 2017; Digital Display, issued July 7, 2017; Photo-luminescent Display System and Methods, issued May 16, 2017; and Flexible Display Apparatus and Methods, issued May 2, 2017.
