Leyard Expands Investment in Europe with New Factory

- Leyard is expanding its investment in Europe and support for international customers with a new factory and showroom planned near Prešov, Slovakia.
- The 3,119-square-meter (33,500-square-foot) building, slated for completion in early 2017, will enable Leyard to meet the growing demand for its digital displays and video walls from European customers, especially those that prefer to purchase digital display solutions built in the European Union (EU). The new factory will supplement Leyard’s existing facilities in Albi (France), Shenzhen and Beijing (China), and Beaverton (USA).
- “Europe is a critical market for us as we expand our global presence,” said Robert Stewart, executive director of Leyard Europe. “The new factory will bring us even closer to our European, Russian, Middle Eastern, and African customers while enabling us to extend high-quality manufacturing into a key region of the world.”
- Located on a 10,000-square-meter (2.5-acre) parcel of land in an industrial park in the town of Záborské near Prešov, the new facility and will consist of a factory, office space, conference rooms, and a cafeteria. It will also include a showroom displaying Leyard’s LED video walls, Planar display solutions, and other advanced technology for customers and partners.
- The city of Prešov is a growing hub for high-technology manufacturing, and Slovakia has been a member of the EU since 2004, currently holding the position of the presidency of the council of the EU.
- The opening of the factory comes on the heels of several successful Leyard installations across Europe, including two new massive video walls at the La Salle des Emirats at the Palace of Nations, the European headquarters of the United Nations located in Geneva, Switzerland.