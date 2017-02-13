L-Acoustics Unveils Syva Segment Source

The What: L-Acoustics has launched Syva, a new-format, high-power speaker system featuring six medium-frequency and three high-frequency speakers in a J-shaped progressive curvature format. The transducer arrangement, called segment source, produces a horizontal/vertical 140-by-26-degree (+5/-21 degrees) directivity pattern that is optimized for surface coverage and 115 feet (35m) of throw.

The What Else: Syva can be accompanied by the Syva Low high-power subwoofer or Syva Sub infra extension to achieve a 142dB max SPL. Its companion Syva Low enclosure features two K2-grade 12-inch drivers designed to provide low-frequency contour and extended bandwidth down to 40Hz. Similarly, Syva Sub features one KS28-grade 12-inch driver to further extend the bandwidth of the system in the infrasound domain down to 27Hz. One LA4X amplified controller can drive up to four Syva enclosures.

Syva can be wall- or pole-mounted, as well as flown, or used alone with its baseplate. Alternatively, Syva can be rapidly mounted on top of Syva Low or Syva Sub using the AutoConnect plug-and-play audio and physical link.

“The introduction of Syva is a landmark for L-Acoustics,” said Stéphane Ecalle, director of marketing at L-Acoustics. “Syva is a new breed of sound system combining the benefits of line source technology with a plug-and-play approach, in a sleek design, tailor-made for places where elegance and discretion are paramount.”

The Bottom Line: Syva is well suited corporate events and fashion and trade shows, as well as for sound reinforcement in amphitheaters and performing arts centers. The modern, sleek design can match a wide range of décor styles, for houses of worship as well as intimate settings such as home cinemas or lounge bars. The first orders are expected to ship in early June 2017.