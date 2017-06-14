InfoComm Opens Biggest-Ever North American Expo

On Wednesday, the halls of Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) opened for the first full day of the InfoComm 2017 exhibition with a ribbon cutting, appropriately preluded by the strains of Guns ‘n Roses’ “Paradise City.” In this city of magic under the Florida sun, the Center’s bustling halls were soon to host what David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International noted is “the biggest InfoComm show ever held in North America.”

“There’s a lot of square footage to cover over the next few days,” Labuskes continued. “As I’ve said many times, enjoy yourself. Have fun. Take it all in. And always remember that, yes—this is technology, but it is the experience that this technology creates that has the lasting impact.”

With many first-time visitors to InfoComm listening in, Labuskes mindfully addressed the broad range of creators and creatives in attendance. “This group in Orlando this week represents the most accomplished community of AV technology artists, integrators and creative professionals. And the world is your canvas! Audiovisual technology is about taking what is behind these doors, these materials, and creating experiences—building solutions that lead to positive outcomes, whether it is a collaborative experience or an amazing live event. What I ask you to think about is this: What are you going to create today? This week? Until we gather again in 2018?”